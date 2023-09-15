LAWRENCEBURG  — Services for Horace Keith Lawson, 89, husband of LouElla Allen Lawson, will be noon Tuesday at Main Street Baptist Church in Lexington. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the church. Arrangements are under the direction of Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Lawson died Wednesday, Sept. 13.

To plant a tree in memory of Horace Lawson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

