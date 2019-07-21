Services for Howard Cecil Phillips, 71, husband of Opal (Haggard) Phillips, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Burial will be at Lawrenceburg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday. He died Sunday.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for Reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription