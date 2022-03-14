Howard Hazelwood, 84, husband of the late Joyce Hazelwood and the late Jeanetta Hazelwood, passed away Friday, March 11, in Englewood, Florida.

Howard Hazelwood

He was an avid golfer, master gardener, UK fan, coach and friend to many.

He is survived by his sister, Linda Lou Sheperson; sons, Howie (Kay), Mark (Katherine), Jeff (Nathalie), Bobby (Lisa) Bond; daughter, Sherri (George) Rogers; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. Rest in peace, Dad.

All Veterans-All Families Cremations in Englewood, Florida, is handling arrangements.

No services are scheduled. A celebration of life will be at a future date.

