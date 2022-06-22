Howard Lee Dean Jr., 53, husband of Margaret Wilson Dean, passed away on Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Along with his wife, he is also survived by three daughters, Anna Marie Dean (Jacob), Angelina Nicole Dean (Alex), and Terri Marie Dean; a son, Howard Lee Dean III (Maddie); a sister, Belida Wilson (Roger); a brother, Roy Dean; and two grandchildren, Abby and Sue Ann.

Howard was the son of the late Howard Lee Dean Sr. and Della Faye Adams Dean. Born in Frankfort on January 9, 1969, he was a graduate of Franklin County High School and worked as an SRNA at Frankfort Care and Rehabilitation.

The family will hold private services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made toward funeral expenses at gofund.me/9e381dfb. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

