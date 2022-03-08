Howard Velosky

Howard Velosky
Howard Andrew Velosky, 82, passed away in Florida on February 28, 2022, after a sudden illness.
 
Howard was born in Belle Valley, Ohio on March 17, 1939, to the late Walter Andrew Velosky and Fern Geneva DeVol. He is survived by his husband of 44 years, Chuck Riddell, and their companion Bebee; as well as two sisters, Irene Cummins Willoughby (Gene) of Williamstown and Margie Jordan (Dave) of Highland Heights; one brother, Sam Velosky (Evelyn, deceased) of Lakeside Park; a sister-in-law, Connie Riddell (Doug, deceased) of Frankfort; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members.
 
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Ann Huff, of Alexandria.
 
Howard retired from state government after working as an administrative supervisor in the Human Resources Cabinet, and later retired after several years with the Beta Alcoholism Treatment Program. A U.S. Army veteran, he served as Military Police in Germany.
 
He was Past President of the Capital City Civitan Club; Past Worthy Patron, Alexandria Chapter 337 Order of the Eastern Star; Past Chapter Advisor, James Gray Chapter, Order of DeMolay; Past Watchman of Shepherds, Covington Shrine No. 10, Order of the White Shrine of Jerusalem; Past Royal Patron, Queen Esther Court of the Amaranth; Past Grand Royal Patron, The Grand Court of Kentucky, International Order of the Amaranth; Past Associate Guardian, Bethel No. 9, International Order of Job's Daughters; Past Associate Grand Guardian and Past Grand Treasurer, The Grand Guardian Council of Kentucky, International Order of Job's Daughters; Member, Indra Consistory, Scottish Rite, Hiram Chapter, Order of the Eastern Star; Past Master and Secretary Emeritus of Silver Grove Lodge No. 916, Free and Accepted Mason; and Member, American Legion Post #7.
 
Visitation will be held at Rogers Funeral Home from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 11. The Hiram Lodge will hold a Masonic Funeral Service at 6 p.m. Hiram Lodge #4 will open at 5:30 p.m
 
A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 12, with burial following in the Sunset Memorial Gardens. Masks are optional at all services.
 
Pallbearers will be Doug Cummins (JoJo), Darryl Cummins (Dena), Ricky Cummins (Micky), Randy Cummins (Lannie), Andy Austin and Bud Jennings.
 
Honorary bearers will be Madonna Pilcher; O'Leary Bacon, artist; and Mickie Kirby.
 
Memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society (spay and neuter program only) or the Haitian Needy Children Foundation.
 
An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Howard Velosky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription