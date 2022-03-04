Services for Howard Velosky, 82, are pending at Rogers Funeral Home. He is survived by his spouse Charles Riddell. Condolences may be shared at www.rogersfrankfort.com. Velosky died Monday in Clearwater, Florida.

To plant a tree in memory of Howard Velosky as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

