Howard Wallace Smith, age 94, passed away on February 9, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, February 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Beechridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday.
Mr. Smith was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky on March 17, 1926, to the late Douglas Smith and Vivian Sampson Smith. He retired from the Kentucky State Government. As a true outdoorsman, he loved time spent fishing, hunting, and gardening.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Smith (Alvena); and by 8 beloved grandchildren, Bobby Dale, John William, Jason, Angela, Lora, Dale, Michael, and Dillion; and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear wife, Pauline Gaines Smith; sons, Dale Smith and David Smith; and by three sisters.
Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Senior Activity Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.