Howard Wallace Smith, age 94, passed away on February 9, 2021. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, February 16, 2021, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Mike Napier officiating. Burial will follow at Beechridge Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Monday. 

Mr. Smith was born in Shelbyville, Kentucky on March 17, 1926, to the late Douglas Smith and Vivian Sampson Smith. He retired from the Kentucky State Government. As a true outdoorsman, he loved time spent fishing, hunting, and gardening. 

He is survived by his son, Kenneth Smith (Alvena); and by 8 beloved grandchildren, Bobby Dale, John William, Jason, Angela, Lora, Dale, Michael, and Dillion; and five great-grandchildren. 

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his dear wife, Pauline Gaines Smith; sons, Dale Smith and David Smith; and by three sisters. 

Serving as pallbearers will be family and friends. 

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Franklin County Senior Activity Center. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

