LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Hugh Allen Rucker, 80, will be 6 p.m. Wednesday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 3 p.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the funeral home. Rucker died peacefully at his home in Nicholasville on Sunday, Jan. 1. 

To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Rucker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

