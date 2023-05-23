“Hugh baby” Shearer Jr., 65, passed away on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at his home in Frankfort, Kentucky, with his loving wife, Bonnie, by his side. Hugh was born on January 14, 1958, to the late Hugh Sr. and Sarah Moore Shearer in Frankfort, Kentucky.

Hugh Shearer

Hugh retired as a foreman with the Kentucky state road crew. Hugh enjoyed anything outdoors, camping, fishing and mowing. Hugh liked fixing and tinkering with things and appreciated a good yard sale to check in on. Hugh and Bonnie spent time together boating and using the camper for trips. He was a jack-of-all-trades and had all sorts of handy skills.  

