Hugh Sudduth Goins, Jr., 62, passed away on April 24, 2021. Hugh was the husband of Mary Hollon Goins. Born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on June 8, 1958, he was the son of the late Hugh Goins Sr. and Rebecca Sue Goins.

Hugh was a graduate of FCHS in 1976 then attending BCTCS to continue his education. Hugh worked for Texas Instruments for 24 years and then for Lexington Interplex. Hugh was a member of the North Fork Baptist Church and Switzer Ruitan Club. Hugh loved outdoors and spent time fishing, hunting and camping — he also loved his grandbabies.

Hugh is predeceased by his parents, Hugh Goins Sr. and Rebecca Sue Goins; and a sister, Bette Dudley Goins.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Goins; daughter, Lauri Wood Espinosa; son, Adam Scott Goins; sister, Ann Louise Goins; and 10 grandchildren.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Saffell House Funeral Home. Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.saffellhousefuneralhome.com.

A memorial service will be at North Fork Baptist Church on Sunday, May 23, 2021, at 3 p.m.

To plant a tree in memory of Hugh Goins, Jr. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

