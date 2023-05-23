 Funeral services for Hunter Thomas Quire age 16, will be Friday, May 26, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at the North Frankfort Baptist Church in Frankfort. Pastor William Glenn Walker will officiate the service. Burial will follow at Frankfort Cemetery. Visitation will be held at North Frankfort Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2023. 

Hunter Quire.jpeg

Hunter Thomas Quire

Hunter was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on March 23, 2007. He was a freshman at Franklin County High School.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription