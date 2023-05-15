LAWRENCEBURG — Services for Ida B. Ritchie Robinson, 69, will be 1 p.m. Friday at Ritchie & Peach Funeral Home. Visitation will be 11 a.m. until the time of service Friday at the funeral home. Robinson died Sunday, May 14, at Frankfort Care & Rehabilitation Center.

