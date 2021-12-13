Graveside services for Ida Downey, 89, will be 2:30 p.m. Thursday at Peaks Mill Cemetery. Visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Thursday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Downey died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of Ida Downey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

