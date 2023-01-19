Ila Annette Cummins, 61, passed away on January 17, 2023, in Frankfort. She was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on October 17, 1961, to the late Eddie and Betty Divine Cummins.

Survivors include her children, Danielle Meadows, of Frankfort, Blake Cummins, of Frankfort, Shannon Smith, of London, Erica Morrison, of Frankfort, Tommy Morrison, of Frankfort, and Ashley Cummins, of Frankfort.

Service information

Jan 23
Celebration of Life
Monday, January 23, 2023
6:00PM-8:00PM
Leestown Gospel Church
980 Wilkinson Blvd
Frankfort, KY 40601
