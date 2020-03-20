Ilse Rogers, age 95, left this world on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 28, 1924, to the late Karl and Elsa Schulze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.
She married her husband, Bill, in Germany, where he was stationed with the Armed Forces and the family settled in Frankfort, Kentucky.
Ilse became a member of the First Christian Church, joined the Alathean Sunday School Class, became a Deacon, and sang in the Church Choir. She joined the Franklin County Homemakers and local Quilters Guild. She retired from Kentucky State Government as Administrative Secretary after 32 years of service.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Dwight, and; daughter-in-law, Shirley.
She is survived by her son, Dale W. Rogers; and daughter, Victoria R. Schreier (Mike); sister-in-law, Judith Roederer; nephew, Horst Linden (Ursula) of Germany; niece, Heide Linden, of Germany; granddaughter, Holly Blessing (Jason), of California; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Wells and Parker, of California.
Arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, Hospice of the Bluegrass or Woodford County Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.