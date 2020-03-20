Ilse Rogers, age 95, left this world on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, surrounded by her family. She was born on Nov. 28, 1924, to the late Karl and Elsa Schulze in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

She married her husband, Bill, in Germany, where he was stationed with the Armed Forces and the family settled in Frankfort, Kentucky. 

Ilse became a member of the First Christian Church, joined the Alathean Sunday School Class, became a Deacon, and sang in the Church Choir. She joined the Franklin County Homemakers and local Quilters Guild. She retired from Kentucky State Government as Administrative Secretary after 32 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William; son, Dwight, and; daughter-in-law, Shirley. 

She is survived by her son, Dale W. Rogers; and daughter, Victoria R. Schreier (Mike); sister-in-law, Judith Roederer; nephew, Horst Linden (Ursula) of Germany; niece, Heide Linden, of Germany; granddaughter, Holly Blessing (Jason), of California; and great-grandchildren, Peyton, Wells and Parker, of California. 

Arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to First Christian Church, Hospice of the Bluegrass or Woodford County Humane Society. 

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

