VERSAILLES — Private services for Imogene Ross Castle, 90, widow of Lloyd Castle, will be Tuesday at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. A private burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. On Monday, a Zoom link will be posted on the funeral home’s website, www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com, for family and friends that would like to watch the service live. In keeping with social distancing, there will be a drive in service at the funeral home Tuesday. Castle died Wednesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Imogene Castle as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

