Inge Sowders, 84, passed away at her home on Sunday. Born in Polanow, Germany, to Arthur and Elizabeth Boettcher Lenk, she was a homemaker and avid gardner.

Inge was a member of Forks of Elkhorn Baptist Church and The Nature Friends, Germany.  

She is survived by her three daughters, Debbie (Gary) Gill, Crestwood, Andrea (David) Winans and Heidi (Troy) Roberts, Frankfort; grandchildren, Stephen Tribell, Inge Sexton, Patrick Winans, Zachery Winans, Amy Winans, Nicholas Winans, Anni Roberts, Mason Roberts and Michael Roberts; and three great-great-grandchildren.

Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Dewey Sowders; and daughter, Noela Tribell. 

Private services are being planned. LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. You may share memories and leave condolences at ljtfuneralhome.com.

