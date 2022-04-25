Irene Brumback, 90, widow of John Brumback, passed away Saturday, April 23, 2022. She was born in Wise County, Virginia, on February 14, 1932, to the late Roy Morris Correll and Ida Tackett.

Brumback.jpg

Irene Brumback

Mrs. Brumback loved quilting, playing scrabble, working in her garden and tending to her African violets, and raising chickens.

She is survived by her children, Evelyn Brumback, Frankfort, Betty (Bill) Reynolds, Lexington, Daryl Brumback, Frankfort; granddaughter, Courtney (Johnny) Adams; sisters, Faye (Ernie) Ruf, Yorktown, Virginia, Anita (Michael) Eppard, Gloucester, Virginia.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Nora Wayne; and her brother, Clarence Correll.  

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, April 29, 2022, at Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill. Burial will follow at Rose Crest Cemetery.

Serving as casketbearers will be Daryl Brumback, Bill Reynolds, Johnny Adams and Charles Taylor. Visitation will be Thursday, April 28, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home, www.clarklegacycenter.com.

Service information

Apr 29
Funeral
Friday, April 29, 2022
1:00PM-2:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
241 Rose Hill Ave
Versailles, KY 40383
Apr 28
Visitation
Thursday, April 28, 2022
6:00PM-8:00PM
Clark Funeral Home
241 Rose Hill Ave
Versailles, KY 40383
Apr 29
Burial
Friday, April 29, 2022
2:00PM-2:30PM
Rose Crest Cemetery
1350 Troy Pike
Versailles, KY 40383
