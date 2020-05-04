Irene Tate.jpg

Irene Hellard Harrod Tate

Irene Hellard Harrod Tate, age 90, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Private services will be held.

Mrs. Tate was born in Frankfort on July 2, 1929, to the late Frank Hellard and Annabell Mack Hellard. She retired as the owner of Country Diner. In her spare time, she loved to fish.

She is survived by her children, Russell Harrod, Eugene (Jane) Harrod, Mike Harrod, Archie Harrod, and David Morris, Sharon Harrod, Debbie (David) Gipson, Pam (Rick) Payne, Sharon Barker, and Pam Tate; by one sister, Mary Hedden; 22 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sons, Larry, Terry and Johnny; and by her siblings, Edith, Jeanetta, Myrtle and Edward.

Livestreaming will be available on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, after 1 p.m. via www.harrodbrothers.com/service-videos.

Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Tate as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription