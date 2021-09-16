February 4, 1949-September 14, 2021

Blanche "Irene" Perkins, age 72, of Owenton, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2021, at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at UK Hospital in Lexington, KY.

Born February 4, 1949, in Owen County, she was the daughter of the late Floyd and Blanch Wainscott Cook and preceded in death by her brother, Floyd Cook.

Irene was a devoted member of Cedar Hill Baptist Church, where she served in any capacity that was needed, including Sunday School Teacher, Children's Church, Awannas, and Vacation Bible School.

She helped shape the lives of many children through her work as an instructional assistant in the Owen County School System as well as babysitting, and always making her home a warm welcoming environment for the friends of her children and grandchildren.

She cared deeply about friends, family, and community members and made a ministry out of sending cards, gifts, and baked goods to celebrate or mourn those she loved. Irene loved to shop and was always on the hunt for a good bargain.

She enjoyed beach trips with family, tanning, and had the ability to waterski without ever getting her hair wet! Most of all Irene was dedicated to her husband, her daughters, and being Nana to her five grandchildren. It was rare she ever missed a sporting event of theirs.

Irene will be missed by her husband of over 49 years, Doug Perkins; her daughters, Kristal New, and Kendra (Chris) Quire; her grandchildren, Baileigh, Hagen, Campbell, Kade, and Kendall; her brother, David Cook; her bestfriend, Von Sipple Parke; several nieces and nephews as well as a host of extended family and friends.

McDonald & New Funeral Homes are in charge of arrangements. Family will receive friends at the Main Street location on Sunday, September 19, 2021, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday at Owenton First Baptist Church.

We respectfully request that masks be worn for all services. Burial will be in the Owenton Cemetery with Bro. Bill Allen and Bro. Jimmy Gray presiding.

Memorial contributions may be made to Cedar Hill Baptist Church.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Perkins as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

