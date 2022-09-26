Services for Irene Thompson, 90, widow of Roy Earl Thompson, will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, at the funeral home. Thompson died Saturday, Sept. 24.

To plant a tree in memory of Irene Thompson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

