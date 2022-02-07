Iris “Dixie” Grugin, 95, of Frankfort, passed away peacefully on February 3, 2022, at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center following a short illness. She was born to the late William E. and Rebecca Calvert Grugin on June 15, 1926, in Frankfort.

After graduating from Frankfort High School she attended Transylvania College and then the University of Kentucky where she majored in Home Economics. She worked for the Bell Telephone Company, and served as a County Extension Agent in Home Economics from 1960-1966 in Anderson County.

She subsequently found her true calling and became a teacher in the Franklin County Schools, teaching math at Bridgeport and Bondurant Schools. Dixie was a devoted long-time member of the First Christian Church in Frankfort. She was a 17-year resident at Ashwood Place and enjoyed interacting with the other residents and staff.

“Aunt Dixie,” as she was also called by many who were not even her relatives, was quite fond of her nieces and nephews and their friends and families as well. Dixie maintained a keen interest in her family history and loved hearing about (and telling stories about) all her relatives.

She enjoyed driving to the old family homestead in Peak’s Mill, as well as the Frankfort Cemetery with her nieces and nephews when they visited her.

Dixie also enjoyed the outdoors and visiting areas such as Natural Bridge State Park and Berea, Kentucky, where she attended art and dance festivals at Berea College. She enjoyed music of all kinds, but had a particular interest in singing folk music and learned to play the recorder and the dulcimer.

Dixie is survived by her brother, Col. William Grugin of Midway, Georgia; two nieces, Robin (Steve) Zamory of Melbourne, Florida, and Susan (Steve) Haines of Greenwood, Indiana; and three nephews, Roy (Melissa) Scott of Indianapolis, Stephen (Betsy) Grugin of Marquette, Michigan, and James (Marilyn) Grugin Jr. of Lawrenceburg; and numerous great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William E. and Rebecca Calvert Grugin; sister, Betty Sue Grugin; brother, James “Jack” Grugin; and niece, Kimberly (Glenn) Webster.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, February 10, at 2:30 p.m. with a visitation starting at 12:30 p.m. at Rogers Funeral Home in Frankfort, with burial following at the Frankfort Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church or favorite charities. An online tribute is available at www.rogersfrankfort.com.

