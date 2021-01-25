OWENTON — Services for Irma Mae Anderson, of Glencoe, will be private. A walk-through visitation will be noon-2 p.m. Wednesday at McDonald and New Funeral Home Seminary Street location in Owenton. In memory of Anderson, donations can be made to Pleasant Home Baptist Church, c/o Cheryl Richards at 140 Richards Lane, Glencoe, KY 41046.

