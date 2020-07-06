A private service for Irving L. Bell, 83, husband of Joyce Bell, will be held at First United Methodist Church in Lexington, Kentucky. In lieu of flowers, friends may donate to the American Heart Association or Bluegrass Hospice Care Center at U.K. Healthcare. Condolences may be expressed at www.milwardfuneral.com. Bell died Sunday.
