Irvon Pickett

Irvon Granville Pickett, age 80, passed away on Sunday, September 4, 2022. He was born in Corinth, Kentucky, to the late Carl Harlan and Hazel Nunnelley Pickett. He was married to his late wife, Judy McKinley Ford Pickett for 43 years.

Irvon spent his life living in Stamping Ground, Georgetown and Frankfort. He retired from Kentucky State Department of Transportation as a truck driver.

