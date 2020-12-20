A celebration of life service for Isaac C. Hornback Jr., 86, of Bedford, formerly of Shelbyville, will be held at a later date. Cremation was chosen. Expressions of sympathy may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness, 708 W. Magazine St., Suite 144, Louisville, KY  40203. Hornback died Dec. 17 in LaGrange.

