LEXINGTON — A memorial service with military honors for Isaac E. Watson, 89, will be held at a later date at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Watson died Friday.
Recommended for you
Load comments
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
Today's e-Edition
Latest Local News
- Stuttgart draw extends Schalke winless run to 22 games
- Walmart returns guns and ammunition to US store displays
- Fighting bladder cancer, John Daly shares Champions lead
- Jets' Franklin-Myers has persevered through lots of losing
- Djokovic crushed by 'lucky loser' Sonego in Vienna quarters
- Voting, virus, race are hot topics in state high court races
- Teenage sensation William Cox wins Fall Classic 2020
- Jets likely without receivers Perriman, Crowder for Chiefs
Most Popular
Articles
- Kaylah Smith named DFI executive director
- Frankfort man indicted on 12 counts for pursuit
- Franklin Circuit Court indictments (Oct. 27)
- County has 845 COVID cases; Beshear announces red zone recommendations
- Whisman claims Waldridge violated campaign finance law
- Proposed historic board and officer position spark community pushback
- City commission discusses $2.5 million YMCA donation, possible construction deadlines
- Robinson, Cardinal Office 360 honored with Governor's Service Awards
- May says ‘document speaks for itself’: Personnel file shows staff complaint against Parker
- Police, fire blotter (Oct. 27)
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Guest columnist: Qualities to look for in a Supreme Court justice (22)
- Guest columnist: Before voting, read the party platforms and study the words of Founding Fathers (16)
- Guest columnist: Reflect, pray and vote (12)
- Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19 (9)
- Bradshaw email claims coordination, vote-gathering by May (8)
- Jim Waters: Return 'balance' to 'balance of power' (6)
- Chanda Veno: Tackling the screenager slanguage barrier (6)
- Letter: Trump enablers will pay price for their loyalty (6)
- Proposed ethics provision reignites debate over Parker firing; city changes tax rate (6)
- Guest columnist: Newspapers dig deep into election issues (6)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.