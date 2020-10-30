LEXINGTON — A memorial service with military honors for Isaac E. Watson, 89, will be held at a later date at Camp Nelson National Cemetery in Nicholasville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at ClarkLegacyCenter.com. Watson died Friday.

