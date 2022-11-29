A Celebration of Life for Isaac Gleason, 45, will be 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Memories Event Venue, 811 Louisville Road. Visitation will be 4 p.m. until the time of service Saturday at the venue. Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Gleason died Nov. 23.

To plant a tree in memory of Isaac Gleason as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

