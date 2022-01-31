Isabella Smith

Isabella Lankford Smith, 84, passed away on the morning of January 27, 2022, while resting comfortably in her Frankfort home following a three-year battle with cancer. She was born in Harlan County, Cawood, Kentucky, on December 25, 1937. Graveside services will be held at Frankfort Cemetery on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 2 p.m.
She lived most of her adult life in Frankfort, teaching second grade at Bald Knob Elementary School until she retired. She came out of retirement to work at Western Hills High School to finish her career with the Franklin County Schools system. She was an avid sports fan, following her children and grandchildren to where ever the game would take her and she was the perfect example of what it meant to be a “Big Blue Fan." Whatever the season, you could always count on her to have the game on, whether it was the Little League World Series or the Sugar Bowl. Shushaw was a fantastic wife, mother and grandmother. Always placing her children’s needs and interests above her own. She will be missed immensely by her family and friends. She was member of South Presbyterian Church of Frankfort and then First Christian Church.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughter, Melanie Ann Smith. She is survived by her husband, James Herbert Smith of 63 years, and her two sons, Michael Scott (Holly McClure) Smith and David Alan (Shauna Ball) Smith. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Melanie Alexandra Smith (Ali), Abigail Reid Nedeljko (Eric), Carson Ellis Smith, Casey Scott Smith, Piper Elizabeth Smith, and Rory James Smith. Isabella is also survived by her two sisters, Nell Brock of Frisco, Texas, and Sue (Tom) Foody of Columbus, Ohio.
The family would like to thank all those at Baptist Health that cared for her during her most difficult time and in lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com
