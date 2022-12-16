Isobell Stephens

Isobell Adkins Stephens, age 78, passed away Thursday, December 15, 2022. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 1 p.m. with Rev. Brad Hockensmith officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Thursday. 

Mrs. Stephens was born in Sandy Hook, Kentucky, on April 12, 1944, to the late Serilda Prewitt Adkins and Lonnie Adkins. She retired from Fruit of the Loom after serving over 30 years as a seamstress. She was a member of Bellepoint Community Church. 

