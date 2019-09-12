J.C. O’Nan, age 80, passed away at home on Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at 10 a.m. with Rev. David Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019.
J.C. was born in Frankfort, on May 1, 1939, to the late Charlie and Stella Marie Quire O’Nan. He retired from Pernell Sausage Company.
He is survived by his sisters, Louise Wise, Katherine Glass, Pearl Calvert and Mary Evelyn Farmer; and by many nieces and nephews.
Serving as pallbearers will be Mark Moore, Andrew Moore, Johnathan Moore, Todd Moore, Louis Weber and Shane Weber.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Hospice Care, 663 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.