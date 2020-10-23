Services for J.D. Smith, 81, will be 11 a.m. Tuesday at Harrod Brothers & Crematory. Visitation will be 9 a.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at www.harrodbrothers.com. Smith died Friday.

To plant a tree in memory of J.D. Smith as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription