Services for J.L. Noble, 80, will be Friday 1 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday 11 a.m. until service time. He died at his home on Sunday. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens with Vernon Carpenter officiating.
A native of Rowdy, Kentucky, in Perry County, he was the son of the late Dee and Melda Campbell Noble. A retired truck driver for Chevron Oil Co.
Survivors include his two brothers, Dallas Noble and Wiseman Noble both of Frankfort; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded by sisters, Imogene Cobb, Beatrice Howell, and Anthony Cobb; brothers, Miles, James Lee, Hargis and Sullivan Noble.
Please visit our website to share memories and leave the family massages of condolence. Social distancing and facemasks are required for the service.
