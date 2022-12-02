J.N. “Skeeter” Johnson Jr., age 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Stamping Ground Masonic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022. 

J.N. ‘Skeeter’ Johnson Jr.

Mr. Johnson was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, on August 8, 1952, to the late J.N. Johnson Sr. and Josephine Rebecca Dearinger Johnson. He retired as a Regional Service Manager from Mazak Corporation after serving 35 years. Mr. Johnson enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid card player. He coached softball for the Frankfort Firecrackers and Frankfort Middle School for many years. Mr. Johnson was a member of Oakland Christian Church. He will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother and grandfather. 

