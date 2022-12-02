J.N. “Skeeter” Johnson Jr., age 70, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Services will be held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 10 a.m. with Bro. Scott Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Stamping Ground Masonic Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 6, 2022.
Mr. Johnson was born in Georgetown, Kentucky, on August 8, 1952, to the late J.N. Johnson Sr. and Josephine Rebecca Dearinger Johnson. He retired as a Regional Service Manager from Mazak Corporation after serving 35 years. Mr. Johnson enjoyed spending time with his family and was an avid card player. He coached softball for the Frankfort Firecrackers and Frankfort Middle School for many years. Mr. Johnson was a member of Oakland Christian Church. He will be remembered as a dedicated and loving husband, father, brother and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Anita Gail Smith Johnson; children, Jerrill Johnson (Emily) and Anissa Jo Johnson (Charles); sister, Peggy Brawner (Sam); granddaughter, Claire Johnson; aunt, Marcella Simpson; and sister-in-law, Betty Purvis. He was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Neville Purvis, Hebbie Purvis and Marvin “Dubby” Johnson; and sister-in-law, Annell Purvis.
Serving as pallbearers will be Jerrill Johnson, Emily Johnson, Anissa Jo Johnson, Charles Bell Jr., Geni Jo Brawner, Sam Brawner, Steven Parker, Stevie Parker, Hebbie Purvis II, Michael Vaughn and William Scotty Walker. Serving as the honorary pallbearers will be Tommy Grimes and Christopher David Miller.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, www.whascrusade.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.
