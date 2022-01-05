Services for J.R. Wetherill, 41, husband of Adrieanna Adams-Wetherill, will be planned for a later date. Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road, is in charge of arrangements. Wetherill died Saturday.

To plant a tree in memory of J.R. Wetherill as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

