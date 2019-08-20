Services for J.V. Goode, 84, are at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday. Online condolences can be made at www.harrodbrothers.com. He died Saturday.

