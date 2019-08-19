James Virgil “J.V.” Goode, age 84, passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. Services will be held at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, with Rev. Aaron Snelling officiating. Burial will follow at Bagdad Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019.
Mr. Goode was born in Liberty, Kentucky, on June 12, 1935, to the late Virgil Bryan and Annie Long Goode. He was a lifelong farmer and member of Mt. Byrd Christian Church.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Maxine Edwards Goode; children, Barbara Harrod (Charles), James R. Goode (Robin), John D. Goode (Lori) and Larry B. Goode (Sharon); siblings, Raye Goode (Myrtle), Beulah Smith, Lula Raley and Linda Wren (Glen); and grandchildren, Mike Harrod (Tasha), Kristie Stivers (Brian), Charlie Harrod (Chelsea), Lacey Castor (Scott), Shelli Wright (Gus), Trevor Goode, Nikki Webster (Chris), Brandon Goode, Justin Goode, Jenipher Goode, Sarah Deburg (Matt), Logan Goode and Landon Goode. He was also blessed with 22 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Arnold Raye Goode; and siblings, Cloyd Goode, Perry Goode, Donald Goode and Ula Buriss.
Serving as pallbearers will be Ralph Bryant, Allen Bryant, Mike Harrod, Charlie Harrod, Trevor Goode, Justin Goode, Landon Goode and Brian Stivers. Honorary pallbearer will be Calvin Sudduth.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home.