Services for J W Geary, 87, will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Hall-Taylor Funeral Home of Shelbyville. Interment will be in the Owenton Cemetery in Owenton. Visitation will be 10:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to the Shriners Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508.  Condolences may be expressed at www.halltaylorfuneralhomes.com. Geary died on Thursday at the Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

