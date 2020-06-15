Funeral services for J.W. Kendall, 89, of Frankfort, will be held Thursday at noon at Lebanon Baptist Church. Bro. Lowell Newsome and Kyle McDanell will officiate. Burial will follow at Lebanon Baptist Church cemetery where military honors will be conducted by VFW Post #4075. Visitation will begin Wednesday 5-8 p.m. at LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home and 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Mr. Kendall died Saturday at his home
A native of Franklin County, he owned Kendall Electric, an HVAC business and was a member of East Frankfort Baptist Church. He was an U.S. Army veteran, farmer and retired from Old Crow Distillery.
He was preceded in death by parents, Bryan Jennings and Lela Mae Roach Kendall; son, Larry Dale Kendall; brothers, Stanley, Leonard, Oakley, Selbert and Bryan; sisters, Lela, Virginia and Marcella.
Survivors include his wife, Geneva Kendall; sons, JW Kendall Jr. (Angela), Randy Darren Kendall (Carla) and Jody Kendall (Jessica); brother, Russell Ray Kendall, all of Frankfort; stepchildren, Reba Hall Scott (Rusty), Diane Hall Traylor (Rocky), Dwayne Hall (Ruthie), Keith Hall (Marsha), all of Frankfort.
Bearers will be R.J. Kendall, Jason Kendall, Jordan Kendall, Jeremy Kendall, Keith Hall and Rusty Scott. Honorary bearers will be Rocky Traylor, Dwayne Hall, Dave Taylor, Missy Kendall and Bobby Kendall.
LeCompte Johnson Taylor Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Please visit our website at www.ljtfuneralhome.com to leave the family messages of sympathy and condolences in this difficult time. Social distancing and face coverings are strongly encouraged of all attendees as we prioritize your safety.
