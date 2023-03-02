Jacinto “Rocky” Gonzalez, 55, passed away Friday, February 24, 2023. He was born in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, on August 17, 1967, to Antonia Rodriguez and the late Roman Gonzalez.

Gonzalez.jpeg

Jacinto “Rocky” Gonzalez

Mr. Gonzalez attended Good Shepherd Catholic Church and was one of the owners of Casa Fiesta Mexican Restaurant. He loved traveling to Mexico to see family, riding horses and bulls. Rocky was such a free spirit and genuinely enjoyed life.  

