A gathering of family and friends for Jack Bentley Coleman, 71, husband of Kimberly Boone, will be noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Coleman died Dec. 1.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Coleman as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription