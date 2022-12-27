Jack D. Bunnell, age 94, of Hardyville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ.

Jack D. Bunnell.jpeg

Jack D. Bunnell

Jack served a term as State Representative for Kentucky General Assembly. He also served three terms as Sergeant–at-Arms and one term as a supervisor of employees for the Senate in the Kentucky General Assembly. Locally, Jack was elected and served as a school board member for Hart County.

