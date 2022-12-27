Jack D. Bunnell, age 94, of Hardyville, Kentucky, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family. He was a member of the Fairview Church of Christ.
Jack served a term as State Representative for Kentucky General Assembly. He also served three terms as Sergeant–at-Arms and one term as a supervisor of employees for the Senate in the Kentucky General Assembly. Locally, Jack was elected and served as a school board member for Hart County.
Per Gubernatorial appointments, he served as Director of Division of Securities, Department of Banking and Securities, state of Kentucky; Director, Division of Fiscal Personnel, Department of Labor, state of Kentucky; Director of Motor Vehicle Licensure, Department of Vehicle Regulation, Transportation Cabinet, state of Kentucky where he held a National Certification by the Council on Licensure, Enforcement and Regulation for Advanced Investigative Report Development Advanced Interviewing.
Jack also had a gubernatorial appointment as KY Deputy Insurance Commissioner, Liquidator for Delta-American Re-Insurance Company. Though domiciled in Kentucky, the company had a Park Avenue address in NYC. Shortly after appointment, Jack was responsible for moving the entire team to Frankfort, saving untold amount of creditors’ funds.
Jack worked for Investors Heritage Life Insurance Company, as a Western Kentucky Representative serving 70 counties in a newly created Credit Life Department. He soon became Assistant Director and Field Representative for the entire state of Kentucky. Jack also acted as a consultant for Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and as a consultant to Hamilton National Bank.
Jack formed DGM Insurance Management. With DGM he was a consultant to the Kentucky Coal Producers Self-Insurance Fund providing black lung insurance to the coal industry.
Jack is the son of the late Ted and Ada Rice Bunnell.
He is also preceded in death by his wife, Christa F. Bunnell; his son, Andy Bunnell; his sister and brother-in-law, Margie and James Brookshire.
Jack is survived by two daughters, Elisabeth Noell and her husband, Matt, Lexington, Kentucky, Elaine Devore and her husband, Mitchell, Hardyville, Kentucky; one son, John F. Bunnell and his wife, Julie, Hardyville, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Denny Bunnell, Alec Devore (Hailee), Rachel Bunnell Roesner (Broc) and Caleb Bunnell (Meredith); four great-grandchildren, Lynden Bunnell, Ella Perry, Brooklyn Hall and Anna Beth Roesner.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 8 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, and again on Thursday, December 29, 2022, from 9 a.m. until noon (CST) at Brooks Funeral Home in Munfordville. Funeral services will be held at noon (CST) on Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Brooks Funeral Home with Pastor Todd Lockett officiating. Burial will follow in the Andy Bunnell Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Judes Children’s Research Hospital, by going online to www.stjude.org and pressing the “Donate Now” button.
