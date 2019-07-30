Jack Eugene Bennett, age 65, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019. Jack was born in Warren, Ohio, on July 19, 1954, to the late Floyd Leroy and Clara Jean Charlesworth Bennett.
He was a veteran of the United States Army and lifetime member of the Disabled Veterans of America. A symbol of strength and perseverance, Jack loved and cared for his family despite any obstacles life threw his way.
As a faithful member of Evergreen Baptist Church, his devotion to God and life lived serving His word offered as a testimony for his godly spirit. With an outgoing personality, he enjoyed speaking with anyone and always had a story to share.
As an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed time spent hunting and fishing. A man true to the word “loving,” he cherished his time with his family, especially playing with his grandsons.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Debbie Bruce Bennett; daughters, Beka Kwan (Ben) and Jamie Bennett (Paul Sullivan); brother, Bruce Bennett (Linda); grandsons, Donovan Kwan and Brisby Sullivan; and his Yorkie companions, Sammy, Ray and Nemo.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his siblings, Shirley Babyak, Floyd Bennett and Lee Bennett; and by his two beloved Yorkies, Oliver and Kirby.
Private services will be held.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Bennett, Ben Kwan, Paul Sullivan, Glen Laraway, Aaron Bruce and Bob Ashton.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Leukemia-Lymphoma Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared via the online guestbook at www.harrodbrothers.com.