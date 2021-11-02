Jack Fortune Royce, 93, husband of Peggy Kidd Royce, passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by his adoring family, on October 30, 2021. Jack was born July 15, 1928, in Soldier, Kentucky, to the late Edward and Laura Wescott Royce.  

Jack spent the majority of his youth at the former Louisville Baptist Orphans’ Home, having lost both of his parents by the age of three. 

In 1945, at age 17, Jack left the orphanage, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, and served in active duty in WWII. Trained as a rifle sharpshooter, Jack was awarded numerous medals for good conduct and was honorably discharged from his service in 1948.    

Later, Jack attended Georgetown College, in Georgetown, Kentucky, where he studied Journalism. He was employed by The Shelby News (Shelbyville, Kentucky) for a period of time and operated several small businesses before beginning a decades-long career in Kentucky State Government.

Jack first worked in the Office of Governor Bert T. Combs, and held varying positions throughout numerous administrations. He eventually transferred to the Kentucky Department of the Treasury, where he would ultimately conclude his 40+ years of public service, retiring at age 85. 

Outside of work, Jack was a constant student of theology and the Scriptures. As a devout Believer he aspired to live a humble, Christ-centered life.  

He always had a smile, a silly joke, and a hug for friends, family and strangers alike. His affectionate nature was not limited to just people, as he loved and cared for numerous family pets over the years.  

He was a trusted father figure to many, providing a constant source of compassion, support and unconditional love.  But his most enduring love was reserved for his wife of nearly 57 years, Peggy, who was also his steadfast caregiver during the final years of his life. 

In addition to his wife, Jack is survived by his children, Evy Royce Abner (Bob), Jack Fortune Royce, Jr. (Elaine), Lawrence Timothy Royce (Shona), Melissa Royce Hines (Barry), and Dwight Fortune Royce; grandchildren, Andrew Royce, Royce Jackson, Jackie Royce, Travis Royce, Kevin Royce, Ellen Adkisson, Carly Adkisson, Matthew Royce, and Natalie Royce; and three great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his siblings, Glen Utterback, James Royce, Avis Pierce, and Esther Bates.  

Private services will be observed at Clark Legacy Center, Frankfort. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Franklin County Humane Society or Bluegrass Hospice Care. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.  

