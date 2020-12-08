Services for Jack L. Shepherd, 78, are private. Clark Funeral Home, Rose Hill, in charge of arrangements. Shepherd died Tuesday.

To plant a tree in memory of Jack Shepherd as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

