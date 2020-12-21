Jack Lancaster, 85, passed away Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020, at Heritage Hall Nursing Home. Jack was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on May 26, 1936, to the late Robert and Monnie Lancaster. 

He was graduate of Franklin County High School and worked for the State of Kentucky. 

He is survived by his sons, Mark (Dee Dee) Lancaster, Lawrenceburg, and John Lancaster, Frankfort; his sister, Mary Ann Lancaster, Frankfort; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson. 

A private graveside service will be held at Frankfort Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by Clark Legacy Center, Versailles Road. Online condolences may be expressed at www.ClarkLegacyCenter.com.

