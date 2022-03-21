Jack H. Marston was born in Marinette, Wisconsin, to John and Alma Marston in 1933. After moving from Wisconsin to New Jersey and eventually to Kentucky, Jack attended Atherton High School in Louisville where in addition to playing basketball and baseball, he was the quarterback of the school’s first football team. His athleticism lead him to the University of Kentucky where he played for the Wildcats baseball team, serving as team captain his senior year.
After graduating from the University of Kentucky, Jack started his career with US Steel, first in Eastern Kentucky and eventually moving to the south suburbs of Chicago. At US Steel, he was introduced to computers and became fascinated with the opportunities they presented for businesses. He learned as much as he could about this new technology and in time decided to start his own computer time-share and programming business.
Jack founded Custom Data Processing (CDP) in 1979 with the mission of providing high-quality public health technology solutions to assist the delivery of essential services to state and local communities. As a pioneer in the computer industry, Jack’s vision, hard work and knowledge, as well as surrounding himself with co-workers that were as ambitious as himself, has made CDP a premier provider of data management systems for the public health community, serving hundreds of clients across 60 states, US territories and Indian tribal organizations. Jack has long stayed involved in CDP’s leadership, proudly working alongside his children and grandchildren.
Although Jack found much success in his career, his greatest joy came from his family. While at the University of Kentucky, he met the love of his life, Anita Gatewood.
They married a few months later and spent the rest of their lives by each other’s side. Their nearly 65-year marriage was a beautiful example of their enduring love and adoration for one another.
Jack and Anita were the loving parents of three children, the late Jack Marston Jr., Steve (Carol) Marston and Kelly Pralle. They were devoted grandparents to Jennifer (Chris) Cook, Scott (Katie) Pralle, Daniel (Kara), Cassidy, and Melissa Marston. Most recently, Jack became a proud great-grandfather to Parker and Hudson Pralle and Brady Marston.
Jack and Anita were always on the sidelines of their grandchildren’s sporting events and cherished memories of family vacations to Colorado and Florida. Jack was an avid golfer throughout his life and played some of his favorite rounds with his children and grandchildren.
Jack will be reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Anita; son, Jack Jr.; parents, John and Alma; favorite brother-in-law, Joe Ray Gatewood; and many lifelong friends.
He will be remembered for his steadfast positive outlook, hard-working nature, and the humility and integrity he brought to all aspects of his life. Jack’s life made an impact on so many people and he will be greatly missed by his family and countless friends.
A visitation will be held at Kurtz Memorial Chapel, 65 Old Frankfort Way, Frankfort, IL 60423, on Tuesday, March 22, 2022, from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a time of sharing at 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held at Frankfort Cemetery, 215 E. Main St. Frankfort, KY 40601, on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Suncrest Hospice, www.suncrestcare.com or 5 Revere Drive, Suite 130 Northbrook, IL 60062.
For more information, visit www.kurtzmemorialchapel.com or call 815-806-2225.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.