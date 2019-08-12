Services for Jack Morgan Johnson II, 57, son of Louise Johnson, will be at Rogers Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Thursday. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday. He died Saturday.

