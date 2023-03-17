Jack O'Donnell

John Joseph O’Donnell, better known as Jack or Tio Jack of Frankfort, Kentucky, died on March 15, 2023. Jack was a free spirit who lived his life to the fullest and on his own terms.
Jack surfed for more than 60 years, learning as a child at the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. He then spent his life traveling the world in search of waves only to realize that the world had a lot to offer beyond surf destinations. Jack shared his love of travel with so many others who came into his orbit.
His favorite surfing destination was Puerto Escondido, Mexico, where he first surfed when he was in his 20s. His most recent go to place to surf was Las Peñitas, Nicaragua, from where he had recently returned. Here in Kentucky, Jack kept in shape paddling in the pool at Capital Plaza Hotel and in the Kentucky River.
Jack has been described by those who knew him as one of a kind, unique, generous, gracious, kind, cheeky, funny, vibrant, passionate, principled, loyal, dependable, well-read, smart and ingenious. Jack could also be irascible, and even insufferable, when confronted with what to him seemed like unresolvable conflict, but he loved deeply and those who afforded him grace, despite his foibles, are the fortunate ones.
Jack was a humanitarian. He wrote letters protesting human rights violations around the world. He promoted the use of solar energy to purify water in Mexico. Jack helped immigrants in Frankfort and loved being able to speak Spanish whenever the opportunity arose. When Liam was growing up, Jack volunteered with many activities, including coaching soccer and helping with the academic team.
He was a recycler, reuser and rethinker extraordinaire. Jack could find a repurpose for just about anything. His composting operation was beyond comparison. Jack was well known for making the rounds in his truck to pick up discarded leaves and grass clippings for his compost piles.
Jack worked in construction to support his travel and later his family and worked as an investigator for the law firm McNally & Robinson. Although he did not per se have a career, Jack worked every day of his life, keeping up with the world, from the local to the international, and focusing on his various projects, most recently at his Hanly Lane property where he was building a little home, and where he had gardened for years. Jack was an amazing cook, did all the shopping and cooking when Liam was growing up and could always be counted on to provide a tasty concoction at any gathering.
He was a step ahead of all of us in so many ways. He collected drift plastic and took a stand against plastic in the ocean long before it was a thing. He also maintained his stand against beach badges at the Jersey Shore, even to the point of being arrested.
Jack never met a stranger. To whomever would stop and listen, and there were many, he shared his stories, his advice, his fruits and vegetables, his leaf bags, his compost, his beads, earrings and bags, and his love of his dog, Ginger. He loved animals and they loved him.
He was not religious but was deeply spiritual. Jack was a conscientious objector of the Vietnam War. Before he was drafted, he was arrested for blocking, in protest of the war, the West Side Highway in New York City.
Jack loved soccer and the New York Yankees, both from a young age. He was an all-state high school soccer player and started following the Yankees in 1955. His love of the Yankees was fostered by his father and grandfather. More recently Jack listened to the games and talked Yankees with his nieces and nephews on the front porch at 34 F St. in Seaside Park.
Jack was born in Newark, New Jersey, on January 30, 1950, and grew up in Madison and Seaside Park, New Jersey. He is a graduate of Manhattan College, Riverdale, New York. He first came to Kentucky in the late 1970s to help build a community in Bald Knob with friends. Jack also lived in London, England, Dublin, Ireland and San Diego, California.
Jack is survived by his fiancee’ Trisha Perkins; his son, Liam (Mckenna); Liam’s mother, Margaret; sister-in-law, Barbara O’Donnell and her sons, Murphy (Erika) and Jake (Abby); sisters, Christine (Mike), and Maryann McCoy (John); and brother, Bobby (LeeAnn); as well as his other nephews, Connor, Keegan (Erin), Matt and Jack; nieces Shaye, Brielle and Bryce; and great-nieces, Anastasia and Sage; as well as many lifelong friends.
Jack is preceded in death by his parents, John (Jack) and Dorothy O’Donnell; sister, Maureen; brothers, Paul and Kevin; and his beloved dog, Ginger.
A celebration of Jack’s life will be held on Sunday, March 26, 2023, starting at 5 p.m. at The Cooperage Bar, 325 W. Broadway St., Frankfort.
Memorial donations may be made to the Surfrider Foundation (https://www.surfrider.org/), a non-profit environmental organization that works to protect and preserve the world's oceans, waves and beaches, focusing on water quality, plastic pollution reduction, beach access, beach and surf spot preservation, and sustaining marine and coastal ecosystems.
They broke the mold when they made Jack O’Donnell. A special part of all who knew him has gone as well.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harrod Brothers Funeral Home & Crematory. Condolences may be shared via the online guest book at www.harrodbrothers.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Jack O'Donnell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.