John Joseph O’Donnell, better known as Jack or Tio Jack of Frankfort, Kentucky, died on March 15, 2023. Jack was a free spirit who lived his life to the fullest and on his own terms.

Jack O'Donnell

Jack surfed for more than 60 years, learning as a child at the beach in Seaside Park, New Jersey. He then spent his life traveling the world in search of waves only to realize that the world had a lot to offer beyond surf destinations. Jack shared his love of travel with so many others who came into his orbit.

