Jack T. Woods

Jack Taylor Woods, 66, passed away on May 18, 2022. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Harrod Brothers Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. with Rev. Jon Sutphin officiating.

Jack Taylor Woods was born in Frankfort, Kentucky, on July 12, 1955, to the late Chester Lewis and Cora Wanda Woods Lewis. He was employed by Chas Seligman Disturbing Company where he worked as a route manager for 33 years.

Known as the mayor of the neighborhood, Jack will be remembered as a loving and caring person who never met a stranger and was the life of the party. He will also be remembered for his love of the music of Elvis Presley and Jerry Lee Lewis. Jack loved spending time with his grandchildren and was an avid sports fan of the University of Kentucky.

He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Linda Sue Phillips Woods; sons, Michael Woods (Stephanie) and Jason Woods (Lori); one sister, Robin Sue Lewis; grandchildren, Caitlin Aldridge, Olivia Woods, Kennadi Woods, Raeli Woods, Aubrie Woods and Logan Aldridge.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Jeffery Scott Lewis; and his stepfather, Chester Lewis.

Serving as pallbearers will be Hank Schweickart, Landon Clark, Sid Dailey, Chris Disponette, Curt Dillon and Doug Stucker. Serving as honorary pallbearers will be Robert Allen Woods and Allen Slushcher.

In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may be made to Bluegrass Care Navigators, 643 Teton Trail, Frankfort, KY 40601.

